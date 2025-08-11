Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 64,406 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $68.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.91%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

