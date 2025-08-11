Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $219,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,049,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.89 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

