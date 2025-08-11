Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,762,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

