Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 603 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $97.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

