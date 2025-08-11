Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 19,632 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 4,021,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 4,914,680 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

