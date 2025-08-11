Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $119.04 on Monday. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

