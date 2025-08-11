Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,512 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 294.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

