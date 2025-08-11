British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5,610.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $57.29.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 599.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 64.68%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

