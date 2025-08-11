Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,024 Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bae Systems were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 10,259.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,046 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Bae Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,598,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bae Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bae Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bae Systems PLC has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $109.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33.

Bae Systems Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

