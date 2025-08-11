Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in SEA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

NYSE:SE opened at $147.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.92. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

