Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,222 Shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 33.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco De Chile during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 7.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCH opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. Banco De Chile has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $801.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

