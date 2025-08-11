Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,124,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,879 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,602,000 after purchasing an additional 513,058 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,880,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,435 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $47.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

