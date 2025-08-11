Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 93.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $345.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $345.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

