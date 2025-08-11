Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $128,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,058 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 962,262 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,773 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 676,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615,519 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 599,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $16.25 price objective on TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

TripAdvisor Stock Up 11.7%

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

