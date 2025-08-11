Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 241.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

