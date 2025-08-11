Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 29,610.4% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,088 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9,792.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 980,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 970,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,940.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,290,000 after acquiring an additional 966,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.