UBS Group Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $135.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.74.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 19.4%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. Twilio has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 211.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9,692.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.