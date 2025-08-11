South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOBO. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Bow by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in South Bow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in South Bow by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

