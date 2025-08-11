Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

CRL stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,040 shares of company stock valued at $152,423. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

