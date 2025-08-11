Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Youdao Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Youdao had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $191.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion.
Institutional Trading of Youdao
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Youdao
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.