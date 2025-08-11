Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Youdao Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Youdao had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $191.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

