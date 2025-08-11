Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 1,296 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $195,060.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 99,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,976,046.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Brian Richard Hole sold 600 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $90,102.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Brian Richard Hole sold 120 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 7,295 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,942.20.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,893 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $386,851.96.

On Friday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,807 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total value of $369,092.43.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $149.53 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.43 and a 52 week high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.98.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $8.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $5.86. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 534,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,397,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 50,634.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

