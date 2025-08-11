DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

DTE opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

