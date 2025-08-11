Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

NYSE:KRO opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $494.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.47 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,455.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

