Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Employers Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Employers has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Employers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

In related news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,789 shares in the company, valued at $972,035.68. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Employers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,067,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Employers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Employers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 355,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

