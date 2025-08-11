Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 107.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $269.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $280.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

