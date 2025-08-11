Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Decreased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,256 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

