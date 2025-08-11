Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

