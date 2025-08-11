Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after buying an additional 91,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after buying an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,537,000 after buying an additional 101,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,842,000 after buying an additional 78,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.55.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $156.87 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day moving average is $286.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

