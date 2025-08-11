iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

