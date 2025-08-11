Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $81,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,448.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. TD Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

