Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.85%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

