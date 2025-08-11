Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,603,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,918,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,416 shares of company stock valued at $199,599,359. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $769.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $784.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

