Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.37% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter.

HIPS stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.11. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

