Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 650.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,195 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,737. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $202.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $212.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.