Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,100. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,500. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $103.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Wall Street Zen lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

