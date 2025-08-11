Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 82,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 105.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 74,818 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $16.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

