Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.