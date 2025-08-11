Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $285.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.