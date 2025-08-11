Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,032,000 after buying an additional 419,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,928,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after buying an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,203,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,312,000 after buying an additional 246,558 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

