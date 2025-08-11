Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,406 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,714,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,085,000 after purchasing an additional 190,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 183,936 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 172,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Stock Down 0.8%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.