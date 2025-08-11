General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,547 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 37.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.7% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

General Motors Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

