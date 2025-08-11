2,402 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $27.63 on Monday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

