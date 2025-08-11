Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,383 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $47.99 on Monday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

