Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of KC opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

