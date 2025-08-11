Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $12,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

