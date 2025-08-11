Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 588 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,036,588.10. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,668.20. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,120 shares of company stock worth $7,192,416. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $265.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.17 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.