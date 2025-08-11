PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PTCT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT opened at $45.38 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $809,794 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.