Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

