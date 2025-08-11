Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $460,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $81.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

