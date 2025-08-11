Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,131,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,179 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $42.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.